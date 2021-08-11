Get fit with High Fitness and help support the Ronald McDonald House

You can support The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley this weekend and get a workout in with High Fitness.

High Fitness is hosting a fundraising workout class at 8:00 am Saturday at Clovis East.

The RMHC of the Central Valley is hoping to reach its goal of $52,000 by the end of the month.

The Ronald McDonald House “Dollars for Dinner” is underway through the month of August.

Join in with a suggested $10 donation. Kids are free. Heavenly Freeze will be available after the class and donating 20% back to the Dollars for Dinners Campaign.

If you can’t be there, there are three other ways to give. You can text “RONALD” to 56512, Venmo at RMHCCV, or give your gift online.