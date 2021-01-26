Get creative with your take out; Taiwanese hot pot to-go from J-Pot

Even while indoor dining is still prohibited, local restaurateur Jason Lin is offering Taiwanese hot pot to-go!
J-Pot, located in River Park right across from the movie theater, serves Taiwanese style hot-pot. Normally served individual style at the table with an open flame, Lin’s take on hot pot is rich in flavor and spice.
Hot pot to-go comes in a creative container keeping the broth, noodles and vegetables separate so everything stays crisp you can recreate the J-Pot experience at home.
He also serves up killer popcorn chicken with a sweet potato starch batter, paired perfectly with a beer from J-Pots full bar.
You’ll also find Chinese yakitori, or Chinese BBQ, boba, and lots of sea food.
Follow J-Pot on Instagram @JPotFresno or call (559) 666-3030 to place your takeout order today.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.