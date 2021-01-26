Get creative with your take out; Taiwanese hot pot to-go from J-Pot

Even while indoor dining is still prohibited, local restaurateur Jason Lin is offering Taiwanese hot pot to-go!

J-Pot, located in River Park right across from the movie theater, serves Taiwanese style hot-pot. Normally served individual style at the table with an open flame, Lin’s take on hot pot is rich in flavor and spice.

Hot pot to-go comes in a creative container keeping the broth, noodles and vegetables separate so everything stays crisp you can recreate the J-Pot experience at home.

He also serves up killer popcorn chicken with a sweet potato starch batter, paired perfectly with a beer from J-Pots full bar.

You’ll also find Chinese yakitori, or Chinese BBQ, boba, and lots of sea food.

Follow J-Pot on Instagram @JPotFresno or call (559) 666-3030 to place your takeout order today.