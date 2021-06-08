Get a taste of Fresno hospitality at BBQ Bob

On the corner of Fresno St. And Jones is a BBQ joint born out of a man’s passion for his community.

Bobby Jones is a Fresno businessman, a father, and a former professional boxer. He believes food is the way to people’s hearts and what better way to give back to the community that raised him than BBQ.

BBQ Bob’s pitmaster is grilling up tri-tip, ribs, hot links, and chicken smothered in their secret BBQ sauce. On the side, they’re serving up bacon beans, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread.

BBQ Bob also caters, just give them a call 559-978-4884.