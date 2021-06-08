Get a taste of Fresno hospitality at BBQ Bob

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the corner of Fresno St. And Jones is a BBQ joint born out of a man’s passion for his community.  

Bobby Jones is a Fresno businessman, a father, and a former professional boxer. He believes food is the way to people’s hearts and what better way to give back to the community that raised him than BBQ.  

BBQ Bob’s pitmaster is grilling up tri-tip, ribs, hot links, and chicken smothered in their secret BBQ sauce. On the side, they’re serving up bacon beans, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread.    

BBQ Bob also caters, just give them a call 559-978-4884. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com