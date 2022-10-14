That’s the average amount of time a woman spends waiting between an abnormal mammogram screening and surgical consultation is 26 days. That’s weeks of worrying and anxiety, navigating between doctors and screenings.

Although, efforts are underway to reduce patient wait time from nearly a month to just a few days or even less.

GE HealthCare and St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania have teamed up to create the St. Luke’s One-Stop Clinic for a more streamlined and connected journey for those facing breast cancer diagnosis. The goal is to help patients go from appointment to diagnosis and treatment plan in just 36 hours.