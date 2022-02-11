Galentine’s Day gift ideas for your best gal pals

Just before the most romantic holiday of the year, ladies celebrate their friendships with their best gal pals for Galentine’s Day. Celebrate these special friendships with these sweet gifts:

Price: $25.00 – $195.00

Creating a home spa is a must to help ease our daily stresses and take care of our bodies. Spa Technologies makes it simple and soothing. The brand delivers essential items made of seaweed to revitalize the body, mind, and soul. The kits are a terrific and unique holiday gift for family and friends since they no longer have to visit a spa to enjoy these lovely benefits. The brand has inspired an industry trend and has been a trusted source for over 30 years.

O’o Hawaii (as seen on Allure, Glamour, and SPY) is making it easier to keep your skin looking hydrated and flawless with their new subscription service. You can subscribe to receive any one O’o Hawaii skincare product of your choice monthly! Plus, you’ll save 10 % ! (who doesn’t love great skincare and a deal! ) .

O’o Hawaii is a cruelty-free, non-GMO integrative skincare line focused on keeping things simple to achieve healthy, glowing skin from the inside out. The brand’s clean skincare line is made to enrich skin by giving it the nutrients needed for anti-aging and protection against harsh environmental hazards of daily life, such as UV damage. O’o Hawaii ensures that the natural resources of its ingredients are preserved and protected. At the root are antioxidants grown in Hawaii’s nutrient-rich, volcanic ash soil, exclusive Triple Boosting Complexes™, and real crystals from nature. All products are vegetarian, paraben-free, and free from artificial dyes and fragrances.

O’o Hawaii is also available Amazon, SkimLinks , QVC, and Free People

Price: $5-$25

These chocolates are sure to leave you wanting more. Ranging from rich dark chocolate heavy in cacao to fun, nontraditional flavors—even a bar with coffee IN it—Oodaalolly has something for everyone. Every bar is guaranteed to give you a unique and memorable flavor experience by combining traditional Swiss techniques and Filipino culture. Sample their recent collaboration with Kasama Rum to fully experience tropical Filipino flavors expressed in a trio of bars.

Price: $1.50 – $33.49 for Bundle

TrapStix Lip Balm is an awesome music-inspired lip balm brand. It’s a play on words mixing hip hop and pop artist’s names with all-natural lip balm flavors. The offerings are formulated with gentle, nurturing ingredients such as grapeseed oil, precious coconut oil, and moisturizing sweet almond oil to nourish dry and delicate lips. A touch of beeswax creates a lasting barrier against harsh elements. Gentle notes of signature flavors compose a soft fragrance balm you’ll never want to be without.

Price: Starting at $14

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your plans for the night. Whether you are hanging out at home with your significant other or gathering your girlfriends together, you’ll need some of the right tools for drinking the night away. Introducing Whiskee Straw, the first-of-its-kind straw with a whisk at the end. This tool will take your cocktails up a notch, being able to mix, sip, and enjoy all in one. Plus, their travel case comes in Hot Pink– so fun and festive for your Valentine’s Day!

Available on Amazon

Price: Varies

Ever wonder how some people always have luscious, healthy, and

young-looking lips? Well, there’s a safe and all-natural way to achieve just that

and it doesn’t take a trip to a doctor’s office! It all has to do with how you use

a straw. Introducing LipSips, the reusable food-grade silicone device that

prevents lip wrinkles. Attach it to any drinking straw and enjoy a better way to

drink your favorite beverages.

GYV Mesoamerican Beauty’s stunning Aqua Fresca candles are just the thing to make you yearn for springtime’s arrival, all in vibrant pastel colors with aromas of guava, pineapple, papaya, sugar apple, and passion fruit.

Custom vitrolero hand-blown glass makes gorgeous vessels even more appealing. Plus, proceeds always benefit non-profits selected by each featured Latin artist. It’s a celebration of the beautiful variety of fruits in the region while supporting underserved communities.

Little GF Chefs

Starting at $35, littlegfchefs.com & ShareASale/Skimlinks​​

Created by a mom raising children with celiac disease and food allergies, Little GF Chefs are baking kits that are gluten-free, contain no artificial dyes and are free of the most common food allergens like nuts, soy, eggs and dairy. Kits include holiday themes, pizza, pretzels, bagels, & tons of desserts.