by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Apr 25, 2023 / 02:43 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 26, 2023 / 04:32 PM PDT
Located on Blackstone and Barstow, G Wireless can fix anything from cracked screens to water damage on smartwatches to laptops.
G Wireless also buys back and sells gently used devices.
G Wireless
5351 N. Blackstone Ave, Fresno
(559) 554-5207
gwirelessfresno.com
