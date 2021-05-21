Furniture City opens a new high-end location: Furniture City Design Studio

People in the Central Valley are sure to recognize the name Furniture City, but when they walk into the newest location, Furniture City Design Studio, they’ll be able to browse a whole new side of the brand.

Furniture City Design Studio is located at 5445 N. Blackstone in Fresno. They have the best names in furniture, from Tommy Bahama and Booker to Lexington and Bernhardt.

The new location also has designer services available. Furniture City designers can help you in the store or come to your home to help design the best use of space.