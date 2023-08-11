Fulton Street Party is back in downtown Fresno for another party celebrating Fresno food and culture.

The block party is happening Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fulton Street from Mono to Fresno Streets.

The event celebrates the ongoing revitalization happening in downtown Fresno, highlighting the businesses, organizations, and people that make Downtown Fresno so vibrant and unique.

The event is free to the public and includes local restaurants, Beer and wine garden, Craft cocktails, local food trucks, local artisans and crafters, live art, local live music, and a kid’s area.