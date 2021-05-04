Full Circle Brewing prepares for its grand opening this weekend

Fresno’s longest-running brewery, Full Circle Brewing Co., is hosting its grand opening at its new location downtown on Friday and Saturday.

Full Circle Brewing Co. is a full-scale production craft brewery with unique craft beer and live entertainment shows.

The brewery recently moved to 712 Fulton St. in downtown in Fresno’s thriving brewery district.

Owner Aurhter Moye said the distribution side of the brewery is doing well, and now he’s ready to focus on creating a unique experience at the taproom specifically for Fresno beer enthusiasts. Full Circle’s downtown taproom will feature their classic brews as well as specialty brews only found here in Fresno.

The grand opening festivities will run from 5-10:30 p.m. on both days.