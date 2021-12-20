Frost Fest comes to Porterville with an impressive Christmas light display

Frost Frest opened as Porterville’s newest Christmas lights festival on Dec. 17 and runs until Jan. 1.

Frost Fest is happening at the Porterville Fairgrounds, and features monolith “light” displays, a Communal Christmas tree, a Snow Zone every 30 minutes, a community stage with entertainment, photos with Santa and his helpers, unique “selfie” displays for photo-ops, a Christmas Tree decorating contest, holiday gift booths featuring local artists, food and drink, and much more!

It’s a Great opportunity to do last-minute shopping and create memorable experiences for the entire family.

“It’s an attempt to bring joy and cheer back to the holidays in a unique and fun way. Our youth do not have much to do around here, and the pandemic only amplified that issue. We aim to create an event that caters to all ages, and I am confident we will have visitors from our neighboring communities attending this event,” LC Kaylor, Frost Fest Organizer, said.

The inaugural event is operating nightly from 4:30 pm-9:30 pm December 17th, through January 1st – Closed Christmas Eve. Extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 10:30 pm. The display is closed on Christmas eve but opens again on Christmas Day!

“The Hot Toddy” pop-up Christmas Bar will be catering to adults 21+ with I.D. and shuts down 30 minutes before closing. Tickets will be available starting 11.17.2021 at www.FROSTFEST.net.

0-4 years Free, 5-12 years $12, 13+ years $17.

For more information, please email LC@FROSTFEST.net