Fringe Salon gives CVT Host Emily a new look

Central Valley Today Host Emily Erwin has a fresh new look thanks to Fringe Salon.
Salon Owner Natalie gave Emily lots of icy blonde highlights and a shadowed root, so she’ll be ready for summer and will have natural-looking growth between visits.
Fringe Salon has expert stylists ready to create any look you can imagine.
Call 559-439-8383 or visit fringefresno.com to book.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.