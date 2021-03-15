Fringe Salon gives CVT Host Emily a new look

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Central Valley Today Host Emily Erwin has a fresh new look thanks to Fringe Salon.  

Salon Owner Natalie gave Emily lots of icy blonde highlights and a shadowed root, so she’ll be ready for summer and will have natural-looking growth between visits.  

Fringe Salon has expert stylists ready to create any look you can imagine.  

Call 559-439-8383 or visit fringefresno.com to book.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com