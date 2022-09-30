

Kabob Land specializes in Persian cuisine and mouthwatering kabobs, but owner Payam Nassirpour wants everyone to know these kabobs are not your typical Mediterranean kabob – they’re better!

“That’s due to the texture of the kabob, the marination,” Nassirpour said, and they’re bigger!

Kabob Land is located at Cedar and Nees. They’ve got everything you need to satisfy a big crowd or just yourself.

They offer take-out and Funky Friday specials featuring much more traditional Persian dishes, so the Central Valley can expand its palate beyond kabobs.

Plus, they have a happy hour for NFL games!

For updates about Friday, specials follow Kabob Land on social media, on Facebook and Instagram.