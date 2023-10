Fresno’s Leading Young Professionals is celebrating its members’ accomplishments and inviting prospective members and local businesses to the annual FLYP annual banquet on Nov. 9.

This year’s banquet will be at The Rose in Downtown Fresno from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a program of events, nominations for awards, dinner and cocktails. The afterparty gets started at 9 p.m. and wraps up at 11 p.m.

Tickets are available online.