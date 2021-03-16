Fresno’s District 1 Woman of the Year to be honored

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria is honoring some local women tonight at the 7th annual Women Leading the Way Reception Tuesday evening.

This year nine women from District, Soria’s district, will be honored, including Ying Lee, principal of Steinbeck Elementary, and the 2021 District 1 Woman of the Year.

These are the other remarkable women to be honored:

Alexis Freeman, Business & Labor Honoree – Hairstylist and Teacher, Central Unified School District

Betzavet Saari-Ayala, Health & Wellness Honoree – Massage Therapist

Joan Minasian, Community & Advocacy Honoree – Community Benefit Professional

Dr. Jackie Ryle, Arts & Culture Honoree – Community Facilitator and Consultant

Tressa Overstreet, Education Honoree – Principal, Design Science Middle College High School

Ketti Davis, Education Honoree – Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, Central Unified

Maeketah Rivera, Public Safety Honoree – Crime Specialist, Fresno Police Department

Rohini Randhawa, Youth Honoree – Student, Fresno State University