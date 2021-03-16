Fresno’s District 1 Woman of the Year to be honored

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria is honoring some local women tonight at the 7th annual Women Leading the Way Reception Tuesday evening.
This year nine women from District, Soria’s district, will be honored, including Ying Lee, principal of Steinbeck Elementary, and the 2021 District 1 Woman of the Year.
These are the other remarkable women to be honored:
Alexis Freeman, Business & Labor Honoree – Hairstylist and Teacher, Central Unified School District
Betzavet Saari-Ayala, Health & Wellness Honoree – Massage Therapist
Joan Minasian, Community & Advocacy Honoree – Community Benefit Professional
Dr. Jackie Ryle, Arts & Culture Honoree – Community Facilitator and Consultant
Tressa Overstreet, Education Honoree – Principal, Design Science Middle College High School
Ketti Davis, Education Honoree – Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, Central Unified
Maeketah Rivera, Public Safety Honoree – Crime Specialist, Fresno Police Department
Rohini Randhawa, Youth Honoree – Student, Fresno State University
