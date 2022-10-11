The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.

Several airlines and agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are looking to fill positions during the job fair.

Interested applicants will need to bring copies of their resumes to the fair.

For more information, call (559) 621-4500, send an email to fresno.airport@fresno.gov, or visit flyfresno.com