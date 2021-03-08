Fresno women share their perspectives on career, family, and life on this International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women’s achievements and encourage efforts towards a gender-equal world.
Thilani Grubel, vice president of Bitwise, Fresno, and Lorna Roush, a farmer with Schultz Ranch Inc join Central Valley Today host Emily Erwin to discuss their careers and their personal lives and offer their perspectives on life as women.
