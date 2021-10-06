Fresno woman survives Covid while pregnant with twins, now her husband is writing a book about the experience

Dallas Selling started feeling sick around Thanksgiving last year. Then came breathing problems, a trip to the hospital, and a Covid-19 diagnosis. At the time, she was 19 weeks pregnant with twins.

Knowing she was vulnerable, doctors transferred her from Clovis Community Hospital to CRMC, which has the only ECMO treatment program for adults in the Central Valley.

Her next memory is waking up and seeing her husband 25 days later.

During this time, her husband. Holger “Hogi” Selling, documented their family’s journey. He has since turned his writing into a book recounting experiences. It’s titled 57 Days.

Hogi joined us on the show to talk about it.