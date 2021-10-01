Fresno will battle for its rightful honor as the best place in the state for tacos

Taco Truck Throwdown is back.

The beloved Central Valley tradition returns on October 23!

The Fresno Grizzlies are proud to present the 10th installment of Taco Truck Throwdown. This year’s new format features community-based Taco Tours leading up to the main event at Chukchansi Park.

The Fresno Grizzlies are also defending the city’s honor after a survey came out that ranked Fresno 53rd on a list of best places for tacos. The number one spot on that list – Santa Barbara.

The Grizzlies have invited Santa Barabra to send their best taco truck to the throw down to prove their worth.

Get tickets here.

