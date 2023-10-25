Fresno State’s University Theatre is bringing “At the Wedding” to the stage in Fresno for the first time.

“At the Wedding” was written by Bryna Turner and is directed by Kathleen Mckinley.

The play is described as a queer rom-com that “celebrates the diversity of love but also emphasizes the importance of representation on the stage.”

“At the Wedding” opens Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 4 with 7:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. performances.

Tickets are available online or at the University Theatre box office.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.2216 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.