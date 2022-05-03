Fresno State’s University Theatre will present its final production of the 2021 – 2022 Mainstage season, Rent with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, directed by J. Daniel Herring.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 6 – 7 and May 10 – 14, and at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the John Wright

Theatre on campus.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni and military and $12 for all students. The production is intended only for mature audiences. Children under 12 are not permitted.