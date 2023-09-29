Fresno State University Theatre kicked off its mainstage season with “American Son” on Sep. 29.

“American Son” is set in a Florida police station in the dead of night as a mother and her estranged husband wait anxiously for news about their missing teenage son.

The play deals with issues like race and relationships. It’s a thought-provoking production.

Castmembers Ananda Shaffer and Jacob Sherwood joined the show with how they got ready for their roles in “American Son.”

“American Son” runs from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30 and Oct. 3 to Oct. 7. Tickets are available online and at the box office.