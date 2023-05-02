Fresno State University Theater presents the dark-comedy Martin McDonagh’s “The Pillowman” directed by J. Daniel Herring.

This performance deals with mature subjects and is not suitable for children, but Herring said the themes and style should deter theatre fans and anyone interested from seeing the play.

Martin McDonagh is a celebrated playwright within the theatre community. He has been nominated for several Oscars, including for his most recent film “The Banshees of Inisherin.

“The Pillowman” opens at Fresno State’s University Theatre on May 5 and runs through May 13.

Tickets are available online.