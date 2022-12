Fresno State’s University Theatre presents Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 – 3 and Dec. 6 – 10 and at 2:00 p.m. Sunday,

Dec. 4 at the John Wright Theatre on campus.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni, and military, and $10 for all students.

The production is intended only for mature audiences. Children under 12 are not permitted.