Fresno State’s University Theatre will present its first production of the 2022 – 2023 Mainstage season, “4000 Miles” written by Amy Herzog, and directed by Kathleen McKinley.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. September 30 – October 1 and October 4 – 8, and at 2:00 p.m. Sunday,

October 3 at the Dennis and Cheryl Woods Theatre on campus.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni, and military, and $10 for all students. The production is intended only for mature audiences. Children under 12 are not permitted.



After suffering a major loss on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty

91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. Over a month, these unlikely roommates

infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other. “4,000 Miles” looks at how two outsiders find their

way in today’s world.

“4000 Miles” was a 2013 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.