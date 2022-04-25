The Fresno State Men’s Rugby team will take on the University of Kansas on April 30 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in American College Rugby’s D1-AA championship match.

The Bulldogs secured their spot in the championship game by beating Western Washington in the West Regional championship match 52-15.

Head Coach Patrick Quan joined the show with ways the community can help his athletes on their road to the championship.

To help the team get to Texas and ensure their future as a powerhouse in Men’s Rugby donate here.