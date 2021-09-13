Fresno State is shining a light on blood cancer

The Larry Shehadey Tower at the Save Mart Center was lit up in red Monday to raise awareness about blood cancer. 

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes.  

The organization is partnering with Fresno State’s Richter Center to host an Alumni Blood Drive on Monday at 3:00 pm.  

Bethanie Mills and Andrea Calderon from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Central Valley Region joined CVT with more from the organization and other ways people can help their cause. 

