Fresno State Athletic’s newest team member is Exhibit Supply

Exhibit Supply is now the official supplier of custom canopies for Fresno State Athletics.

When CEO Jeffrey De Ponte moved his business from Oakland to Fresno one of his top goals was to partner with Fresno State. Now he’s done it!

Exhibit Supply will unify the look of Fresno State’s athletic events with custom canopies and other event and business display services.

Exhibit Supply is a premier business display company. They make custom table skins, table cloths, canopies, trade show displays, and more. They can help your business too.

