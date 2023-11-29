Fresno Social Sports is hosting the Jingle Balls Charity Kickball Tournament on Dec. 9 to benefit the brand-new Fresno Social Sports Jr.

The tournament is open to team and individuals. To sign up visit Fresno Social Sports online.

The money raised will be put toward Fresno Social Sports Jr., a new league designed for kids in underserved communities.

Fresno Social Sports co-captains Luis Parrales and Eric de Young said the goal of Fresno Social Sports Jr. is to create sports opportunities in neighborhoods where kids might not have the resources to join sports leagues. They hope to partner with enough local businesses and organizations to allow for all participants to play for free.

For more information visit FresnoSocial.com/community.