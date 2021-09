Fresno Restaurant Week is underway in the Central Valley and participating restaurants are bringing out their best deals.

Sequoia Brewing is offering a $35 3 course dinner with beer or wine!

Eric Buterbaugh from Sequoia Brewing and Ashley Mendonca from Token Farms joined the show with their call to eat local!

Fresno Restaurant Week is hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and runs from Sep. 20 through Sep. 29.