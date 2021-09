Sal’s has been serving memories one plate at a time for more than 78 years. Nearly everyone in Fresno has a favorite dish at Sal’s, but this year they want you to step out of your culinary comfort zone.

During Fresno Restaurant Week Sal’s will be serving up new dishes, not on their regular menu.

Fresno Restaurant Week is hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and runs from Sep. 20 through Sep. 29.