by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 4, 2022 / 04:18 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 4, 2022 / 04:18 PM PDT
The Fresno Police Department is taking part in National Faith & Blue weekend for the second year in a row. All weekend there are free events at local faith-based organizations.
Find a local event here https://faithandblue.org/.
