Fresno gives big on this Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement encouraging people to be generous and give back to their communities.
All over the world non-profits, charities, and volunteer organizations participate in #GivingTuesday to continue to do good in their local communities.
The Central Valley has no shortage of #GivingTuesday participants. Check out these local organizations to give what you can today:
- Habitat for Humanity
- Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of the Central Valley
- California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc.
- Kiwanis Club of Fresno
- Teen Valley Ranch
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County
- Casa of Fresno and Madera
- The Junior League of Fresno
- Valley Animal Center
- The Salvation Army
- Lifebridge Community Church