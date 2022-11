After a 2 year hiatus, Fresno Filmworks is returning to a local “theater” with Sunday at the Cinema.

“Sunday at the Cinema” will be Sunday, Nov. 20 at Strummer’s in the Tower District from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The event will showcase three films; “Free Puppies,” “The Justice of Bunny King,” and “Subject.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and a combo ticket for all three films is $25. Buy tickets here: www.strummersclub.com