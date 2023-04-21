Thirteen years ago Jene and Darn D’Amrosio closed down their concessions business and used their one remained trailer to pick up unwanted clothing and shoes for a friend who then paid the D’Ambrosios for the product.

This chance venture turned into a thriving business now spanning six states and recycling millions of pounds of clothing each month – D’Amrbosio Trading.

Underneath the D’Amrbosio Trading Inc. umbrella are two main ways the company gets unwanted clothing, shoes, and soft goods – Eco World bins around town where people can drop off unwanted products and Just Porch It a free home pick-up service.

The product then gets binned and first offered to local community closets and thrift stores to sort through and resell or reuse. These community closets and thrift stores are D’Ambrosio Trading affiliates because what these stores and closets don’t want is sold back to D’Ambrosio Trading.

The product is then offered to South American affiliates. Everything they don’t want or can’t use is given back D’Amrosio Trading who then sells it to underlayment, insulation and carpet padding manufacturers closing the loop on millions of pounds of textile waste.