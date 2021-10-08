Fresno County honors members of Cal Fire, Sierra National Forest Fire Crews, and Cal Guard 1106th for bravery during Creek Fire

When the Creek Fire erupted in September 2020, it quickly became one of the largest wildfires in California history.

It destroyed 350 structures, scorched thousands of acres, and filled the skies with smoke.

However, through the destruction, many lives and homes were saved thanks to the tireless efforts of our local heroes.

The Creek Fire Hero Award recognizes the exemplary efforts of an individual or group who put their lives on the line to save others during the Creek Fire.

Some honorees are from Cal Fire, Sierra National Forest Fire Crews, and Cal Guard 1106th.

Watch the special broadcast of the 2021 State of the County here.