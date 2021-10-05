Fresno County honors Life Bridge Community Church with Community Hero Award

Life Bridge Community Church was the 2021 recipient of the Community Hero Award at this year’s State of the County Address.

During the pandemic, Pastor Kevin Foster made the difficult decision to stop services at the church but knew he needed to find a way to pivot.

The church transitioned from a house of worship into a pantry for food.

Volunteers started serving those who lost their jobs or income because of the pandemic by filling their cars with groceries at their drive-through food pantry.

They fed thousands with food and with purpose.

Foster said the work reestablished their purpose in the community, which is to serve while bringing his congregation closer together and closer to God.

Watch the full broadcast of the 2021 State of the County Address here.