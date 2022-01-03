Fresno County Historical Society: How was Fresno celebrating the new year in 1922?

While everyone today is talking about COVID-19 and documenting just about everything on social media, 100 years ago Fresno was focused on roadbuilding and improving the city’s water supply.

So much has changed in 100 years yet so much has stayed the same.

Fresno County Historical Society President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to talk about this new year and the new year a century ago.

Subscribe to Laval’s newsletter to learn more about Fresno’s history every month.

Help support the Fresno County Historical Society at their annual gala Night at the Cocoanut Grove Friday, March 25, 2022.

Learn about Fresno’s rich ag history on one of the Fields of Ag tours with more dates this year from Feb. to Oct.