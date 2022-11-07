YourCentralValley.com
Posted: Nov 7, 2022 / 04:07 PM PST
Updated: Nov 7, 2022 / 04:07 PM PST
Elixabeth Laval, President of the Fresno County Historical Society, joins us to update us with events from The Grapevine.
Christmas at Kearney is coming in November.
You can learn more at ValleyHistory.org .
