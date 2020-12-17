Fresno County Ag comes out on top in 2020, still has some challenges ahead in 2021

As the year 2020 winds down and people take the time to reflect, the Central Valley can’t do so without talking about ag.

During one of the most unprecedented years in agriculture history, local producers were able to shift and adapt to changing markets and demands. Fresno County came on top once again as the largest ag producer in the nation, followed by Kern and Tulare counties.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said he’s optimistic about 2021, but a lot is riding on the first six months of the new year and Mother Nature.