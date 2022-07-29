Sometimes you just have to dance it out and Fresno City College understands the power of dance.

The FCC Dance Department is hosting an all-day dance expo on Saturday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm in the Free Speech Area.

Attendees and take classes or just enjoy the gala performance from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

There is a $10.00 donation to participate in the classes which include the gala performance. A $5 donation is being requested for those who plan to only attend the gala.

To purchase tickets please visit Eventbrite