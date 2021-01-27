Fresno Chaffee Zoo is opening Friday

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is opening its doors to guests this Friday, Jan. 29.



“With guidance and approval from our local health officials, the Zoo is excited to re-open our doors to the public, allowing us to offer outdoor family fun to our community and continue educating guests about animals and conservation,” Chief Operations Officer Amos Morris said.



Guest favorites like the Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove, and Roo Walkabout will be open, but indoor exhibits will remain closed.



People should also expect some additional modifications when they visit. Masks are required for guests ages 2 and up. Grab-and-go food will be available with outdoor seating.

The Fresno Chafee Zoo opens at 9:00 am daily and the last entry is at 4:00 pm. The zoo closes at 5:00 pm.