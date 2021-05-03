Four-year-old Terrier mix Ray needs a loving, forever home

Ray (Animal ID: 23969) is a 4 years old Terrier mix. He’s from a family of four and is the last one still at the shelter. Fortunately, his other family members were all adopted, but he still needs a forever home.

Ray is super shy but he’s also very active when you bring him out to play. He packs a lot of energy for his size.

Anyone interested in adopting Ray may head to ValleyAnimal.org.