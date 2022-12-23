From the outside, Yosemite Cinema might just look like any other local movie theatre.

It has a few theatres for the latest releases and the classics, as well as classic concessions.

But rallying around this small-town theatre is a community that was responsible for the first community-supported theatre in the nation and inside is the only permanent positron power virtual reality theater in the united states.

The VR theatre is where guests can take part in “Experience Yosemite,” the theatre’s virtual reality trip through Yosemite National Park.

