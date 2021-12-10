Fossils to Falls: Shop local this holiday season in Oakhurst

The Christmas shopping season can be crazy – The traffic, the lines, and this year, the shipping delays. But just an hour north you can make Christmas shopping fun again in Oakhurst.

The mountains and the trees and the crisp chill in the air make Oakhurst the perfect place for all your holiday shopping.

Oakhurst is also another stop on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought to you by Visit Yosemite Madera County. So, while you’re there you can pick up the Sierra the Bear trading card to enter the Yosemite Adventure Contest.

There are eight trading cards on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip. Each card features a different Yosemite Welcoming Committee character. You only need to collect two to enter to win the Yosemite Adventure Contest. Collect all eight and get more entries.

The grand prize is a two-night stay in South Yosemite, gift cards, dining experiences, and your choice of a Yosemite family adventure package. Visit YosemiteThisYear.com to learn more.