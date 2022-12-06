To some, living in the shadows of Yosemite might seem like a lot to live up to.

But the small town of Oakhurst doesn’t waste time trying to be something it’s not because it knows exactly what it has to offer – Exquisite views and hiking, comfort and community, and world-class eating and drinking, which our tour guide Brooke Smith helped us explore with the help of the Oakhurst Trolley

The Oakhurst Trolley has 18 stops along the route and 2 stops included on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought to you by Visit Yosemite Madera County. So, while you’re there you can pick up Sierra the Bear at the Oakhurst Visitors Center and Art E. Fox at the Yosemite Gateway Art Center.

There are eight trading cards on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip. Each card features a different Yosemite Welcoming Committee character. You only need to collect two to enter to win the Yosemite Adventure Contest. Collect all eight and get more entries.

The grand prize is a two-night stay in South Yosemite, gift cards, dining experiences, and your choice of a Yosemite family adventure package. Visit YosemiteThisYear.com to learn more.