Fossils to Falls: Find Central California’s Seven-mile oasis at Bass Lake

Madera County is the gateway to one of California’s most beautiful treasures – Yosemite. But many people just drive through Madera County passing up the chance to experience true Central California culture and activities.

On the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought to you by Visit Yosemite Madera County, you’ll get to take in Central California tradition from history to agriculture all on one epic road trip.

In this edition of the Fossils to Falls Road Trip on CVT we’re soaking up the food, fun, and family tradition at Bass Lake.

Bass Lake is also where you can pick up the B. Lake trading card.

There are eight trading cards on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip. Each card features a different Yosemite Welcoming Committee character. You only need to collect two to enter to win the Yosemite Adventure Contest. Collect all eight and get more entries.

The grand prize is a two-night stay in South Yosemite, gift cards, dining experiences, and your choice of a Yosemite family adventure package. Visit YosemiteThisYear.com to learn more.