Fossils to Falls: Experience local art and culture at the Yosemite Gateway Art Center

Madera County is the gateway to one of California’s most beautiful treasures – Yosemite. So many people just drive through Madera County passing the chance to experience true California culture and tradition.

On the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought to you by Visit Yosemite Madera County, you’ll get to take in Central California tradition from history to agriculture all on one epic road trip.

In this edition of the Fossils to Falls Road Trip on CVT were at the Yosemite Gateway Art Center.

This center has been around for 30 years in various names and forms. Now it’s a collection of five art galleries. The director Jon Bock is preserving and nurturing the art community in the areas surrounding Yosemite.

Their upcoming event, Sierra Art Trails, is a one-of-a-kind way to experience art from the Yosemite Valley. It’s happening on two weekends in October, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.

The YGAC is also where you can pick up the Art E Fox trading card.

There are eight trading cards on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip. Each card features a different Yosemite Welcoming Committee character. You only need to collect two to enter to win the Yosemite Adventure Contest. Collect all eight and get more entries.

The grand prize is a two-night stay in South Yosemite, gift cards, dining experiences, and your choice of a Yosemite family adventure package. Visit YosemiteThisYear.com to learn more.