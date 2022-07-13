Drive just 40 minutes north of Fresno but travel back in time hundreds of thousands of years at the Fossil Discovery Center in Chowchilla.

The Fossil Discovery Center is the first stop on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought to you by Visit Yosemite Madera County. So, while you’re there you can pick up Ricky the Racoon trading card to enter the Yosemite Adventure Contest.

There are eight trading cards on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip. Each card features a different Yosemite Welcoming Committee character. You only need to collect two to enter to win the Yosemite Adventure Contest. Collect all eight and get more entries.

The grand prize is a two-night stay in South Yosemite, gift cards, dining experiences, and your choice of a Yosemite family adventure package. Visit YosemiteThisYear.com to learn more.