When life hands you lemons… you make lemon gelato? That’s exactly what former Bitwise employees Jordan Sanchez and Tami Waters did when they launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring Gelateria Del Centro to downtown Fresno.

Sanchez and Waters tapped into the experience and knowledge of local ice cream company Amphersand to launch a Kickstarter campaign and bring in Chef Chauncey Gardner to create inspired gelato flavors and pairings.