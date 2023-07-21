When life hands you lemons… you make lemon gelato? That’s exactly what former Bitwise employees Jordan Sanchez and Tami Waters did when they launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring Gelateria Del Centro to downtown Fresno.
Sanchez and Waters tapped into the experience and knowledge of local ice cream company Amphersand to launch a Kickstarter campaign and bring in Chef Chauncey Gardner to create inspired gelato flavors and pairings.
Gelateria Del Centro will open in the historic Warnors Center Art building. Waters wants to keep the nouveau aesthetic of the building alive while offering a modern experience.
Gelateria Del Centro still needs about $20,000 and has around 10 days to achieve their goal. To help them bring gelato to Downtown Fresno doante at Kickstarter.com.