Forging leaders at Porterville Military Academy

Down in the south valley, the Porterville Unified School District had a vision for a school that looked and felt like a normal school with an emphasis on leadership and service to the country. They created the Porterville Military Academy.

Students said their school is just like any other school but with a military structure and some incredible programs, like an aviation pathway.

There is an application process to attend PMA, but there is no tuition.

Visit pma.portervilleschools.org to learn more about the application process.